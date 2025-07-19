Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

MOD opened at $97.85 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

