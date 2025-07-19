Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $184.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.24. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

