Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. UBS Group began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of FRPT opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $164.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

