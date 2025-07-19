Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.2%

CSW stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,272. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,733,908.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109 shares of company stock worth $1,897,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.