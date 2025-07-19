Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.93. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

