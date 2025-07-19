Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.53.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

