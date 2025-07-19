Xponance Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $10,342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1%

Teleflex stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

