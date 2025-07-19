Xponance Inc. Sells 716 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 72,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,646,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,244,280.90. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

NYSE GMS opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

