Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for ITW Q1 Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.56. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.