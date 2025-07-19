Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for FedEx FY2026 Earnings

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will earn $16.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.04. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $308.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

