Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for GPI Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.44. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $47.01 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.14.

NYSE:GPI opened at $411.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.23. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $298.92 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

