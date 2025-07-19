Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

