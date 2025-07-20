12,300 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 348.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 3.0%

APTV stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.