AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

