AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in AdaptHealth by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

