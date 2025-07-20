Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,790,229.94 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.