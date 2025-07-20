Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

