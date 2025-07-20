Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 64.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,724.43. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
