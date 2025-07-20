Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5,988.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 target price on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

