Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 238,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,557.92. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.