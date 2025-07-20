Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

