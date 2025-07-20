Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

