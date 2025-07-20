Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,732,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,855,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

