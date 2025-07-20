Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.87. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 612,188 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Altice USA Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Altice USA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

