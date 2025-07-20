Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.