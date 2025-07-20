Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $689,272,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $544.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

