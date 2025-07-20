Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,990 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
