Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.47. Applied Digital shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 8,162,856 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Up 9.3%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after purchasing an additional 730,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $22,680,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 831,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.