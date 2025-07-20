Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.07. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 9,360,256 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

