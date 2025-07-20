Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in BILL by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BILL by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. BILL’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

