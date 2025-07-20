Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 238.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

