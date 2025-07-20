Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after purchasing an additional 698,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $357,153 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.41.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

