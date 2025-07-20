Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $80,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.