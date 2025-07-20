Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6%

SEE stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.