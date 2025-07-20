ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

