Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $3,141,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,058,092 shares in the company, valued at $740,690,964.32. This represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Asana Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

