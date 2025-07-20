Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after acquiring an additional 208,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 569,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $51.01 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -69.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

