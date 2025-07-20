Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.42. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after buying an additional 753,332 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 716,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 468,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

