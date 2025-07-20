B. Riley Initiates Coverage on BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.31 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

FUFU opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $699.73 million, a PE ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 0.30. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the first quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

