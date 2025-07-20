Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,139 Shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quaker Houghton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,951,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. Quaker Houghton had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.