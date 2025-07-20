Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.51 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after acquiring an additional 160,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

