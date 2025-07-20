Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1,319.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

ANDE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

