Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,951,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Coty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

COTY stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

