Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after acquiring an additional 252,906 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2,785.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 118,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

