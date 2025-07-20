Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:BHE opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.