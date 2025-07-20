Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,988.14. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12.

PINS opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,689,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 661,757 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

