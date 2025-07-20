Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 329,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $57.81 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $17,740,945.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,992,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,976,357.16. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,201,832 shares of company stock worth $61,414,013 in the last 90 days. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

