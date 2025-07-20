Best Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 17th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, Walmart, and lululemon athletica are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing and related accessories that apparel manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers hold in warehouses, backrooms or on sales floors awaiting purchase. They fluctuate with seasonal trends and consumer demand, so careful forecasting and inventory management are needed to avoid excess stock, minimize markdowns and ensure timely product availability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $952.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,001.13 and a 200-day moving average of $982.21. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.00. 1,548,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.21 and a 200-day moving average of $494.38. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 4,137,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $760.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.92 on Thursday, hitting $232.03. 1,303,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.01. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

See Also