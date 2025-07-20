Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – July 17th

Tesla, Lucid Group, QuantumScape, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Vale, and Baidu are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the design, manufacture or support of battery-powered automobiles—ranging from automakers like Tesla and NIO to battery suppliers and charging-infrastructure providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV market, which is driven by technological innovation, environmental regulations and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,729,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,323,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.49, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 759,041,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,388,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 75,029,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,347. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 37,230,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,740,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 87,652,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,104,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,896,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,393,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 2,806,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

