Best Music Stocks To Research – July 18th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre-recorded music tracks and compositions made available through libraries for licensing in film, video, advertising and other multimedia projects. They’re typically offered as royalty-free or rights-managed assets, letting creators legally use music without negotiating individual copyrights for each track. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,092,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,109,999. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,139,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,968,587. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $119.91. 20,814,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,107,105. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Recommended Stories